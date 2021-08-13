Analysts Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

