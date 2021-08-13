Analysts Set Expectations for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$223.36 million during the quarter.

