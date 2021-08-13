Analysts Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $139.25

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

