Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $66.79

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 78,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,834. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

