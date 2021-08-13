Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $66.79

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.
In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MAS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 78,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,834. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
