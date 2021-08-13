Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dynatrace (DT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) recently:

7/29/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 341,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

