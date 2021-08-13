Analyzing Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.37 billion 1.70 $59.50 million $1.39 49.49 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.83 $6.76 million $0.11 133.91

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -13.84% 18.27% 2.56% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compass Minerals International and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $62.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.00%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.33%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Largo Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications. The Plant Nutrition North America segment produces and markets sulfate of potash crop nutrients, industrial-grade SOP and micronutrients. The Plant Nutrition South America segment manufactures specialty plant nutrition solution-based products that are used in direct soil and foliar applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

