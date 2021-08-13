Analyzing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15% Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $85.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.87 $8.83 million $1.22 56.78 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.38 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

