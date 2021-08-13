Analyzing Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.15 -$29.46 million ($0.07) -64.43

Carrols Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitchells & Butlers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group -0.91% 3.13% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitchells & Butlers and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.07%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

