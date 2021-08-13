Analyzing Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou -5.14% -4.15% -2.88% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sogou and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 2 7 0 2.78

Doximity has a consensus price target of $62.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.15%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Sogou.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sogou and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $924.66 million 3.67 -$108.22 million ($0.28) -31.25 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sogou.

Summary

Doximity beats Sogou on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

