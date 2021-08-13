AnaptysBio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

