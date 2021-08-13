AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

