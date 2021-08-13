Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. 1,810,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

