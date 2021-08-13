Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

