Andreas Terler Sells 25,000 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

