Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AOMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,980. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

AOMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

