AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Financial Comparison

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI N/A -41.31% -38.67%

2.9% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renalytix AI has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Renalytix AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 19.39 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -3.61 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -178.88

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnPac Bio-Medical Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renalytix AI beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

