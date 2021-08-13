Aperimus Capital LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.18. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

