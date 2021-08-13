Aperimus Capital LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. LivePerson accounts for 1.1% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LPSN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,235. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

