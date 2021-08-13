Aperimus Capital LLC Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. National Beverage comprises 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,777. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

