Apollo Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,018% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.