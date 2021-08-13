Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

