AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28.

APPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

