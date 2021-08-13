AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 73824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APPH. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.