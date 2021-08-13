Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Purchases 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
