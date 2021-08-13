Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Purchases 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

