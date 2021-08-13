Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Apple makes up 12.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Apple by 28.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 88,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 225,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 53,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.