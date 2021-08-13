Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.60.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,945,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.