Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,542. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

