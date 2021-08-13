Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,542. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

