Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

