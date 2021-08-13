AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APP traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $56.96. 2,388,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,904. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

