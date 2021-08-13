Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

