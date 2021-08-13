APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,925,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 27,874,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,813,328. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

Get APT Systems alerts:

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.