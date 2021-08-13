Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.78. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APVO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

