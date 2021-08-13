Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.94.

NYSE:APTV opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

