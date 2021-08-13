Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 8th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Aramark has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

ARMK stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

