Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $560.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.52.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

