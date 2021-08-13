Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.31. Arcimoto shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,768 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FUV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
