Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.31. Arcimoto shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,768 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcimoto by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

