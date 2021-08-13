Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Sells $40,194,000.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

