Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

