Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $11,672,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

