Arden Trust Co Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $182.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

