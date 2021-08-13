Arden Trust Co Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

