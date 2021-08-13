Arden Trust Co Sells 1,922 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.