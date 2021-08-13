Arden Trust Co Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

