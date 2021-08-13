Arden Trust Co Sells 979 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

