Arden Trust Co Takes $448,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

