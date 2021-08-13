Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $438.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

