Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 26,052 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.78% of Copa worth $56,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $48,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

