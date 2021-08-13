Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $61.61 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

