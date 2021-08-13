Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.